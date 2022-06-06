1h ago

Tazné van Wyk murder: Accused allegedly beaten by inmates in police truck en route to court

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Moyhdian Pangarker, who is on trial for the rape and murder of 8-year-old Cape Town girl Tazné van Wyk.
Moyhdian Pangarker, who is on trial for the rape and murder of 8-year-old Cape Town girl Tazné van Wyk.
PHOTO: Jenni Evans/News24
  • The man accused of raping and murdering eight-year-old Tazné van Wyk was severely beaten, allegedly by fellow inmates. 
  • He was on his way to his trial from Pollsmoor in a police truck when the alleged attack happened.
  • He arrived in court with a swollen eye and bloodied ear. 

The man accused of the rape and murder of eight-year-old Tazné van Wyk in Cape Town was severely beaten up, allegedly by fellow inmates, on his way to court on Monday.

When he arrived at the Western Cape High Court for his trial, Moyhdian Pangarker had a swollen eye and his hand shook as he dabbed blood from his left ear. He appeared to be too shocked to speak.

Pictures of what he looked like before the matter started, showed blood all over the left side of his face.

His lawyer, Saleem Halday, told the court he was "quite badly assaulted" in the truck that transported him from Pollsmoor prison to the court. 

Halday said: 

We suspect there are also fractured and broken ribs as well.

"He requires immediate, urgent medical care," Halday added.

READ | Tazne van Wyk: Witness breaks down while testifying on accused's alleged history of rape, abuse

He told News24 on the sidelines of the developments that his priority was to get Pangarker medical attention and only after that, will they decide whether to lodge a formal complaint.  

Prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst said the identity of the attackers was unknown.

He endorsed Halday's request for immediate medical attention for the accused.

Pangarker faces a litany of charges, besides that of the rape and murder of Tazné. He also faces charges relating to the alleged sexual assault of other children. 

After days on the run, he is understood to have told police that Tazné's body had been stuffed into a drain near Worcester. 

The trial was postponed to Wednesday for feedback on his condition.

Read more on:
moyhdian pangarkertazné van wykcape townwestern capecrimecourts
