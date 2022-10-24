49m ago

Tazne van Wyk murder: Court recaps the horrific 27 charges against the accused

Jenni Evans
Warning: This article contains descriptions that may upset sensitive readers.
  • The lengthy judgment in the trial of the man accused of the rape and murder of Tazne van Wyk is underway. 
  • The court spent Monday morning recapping the charges he faces. 
  • He denied everything. 

The lengthy judgment of the man on trial for the murder of Tazne van Wyk, eight-years-old, got underway on Monday.

The family of the little girl, as well as his own family, sat through a gruelling morning as the court recapped the details of the 27 charges against him.  

The charges begin with the accusation that he indecently assaulted a child by rubbing her breasts, and it escalated to the horrific timeline of the alleged rapes of girl relatives. 

He denied everything.

Judge Alan Maher began reading from the thick judgment on Monday.

By lunchtime, he was barely through a quarter of the descriptions of violence allegedly meted out mostly to children close to the man. 

His own daughter and granddaughter are among those he is accused of raping and beating. 

These are the charges he faces: 

1. Indecent assault: Rubbed breasts of a girl; 

2. Sexual exploitation of a child: Offered 10-year-old girl to have sex with him for money. She declined;

3. Sexual assault - Elsies River: Kissing a child on the mouth and pushing his tongue into her mouth; 

4. Common assault: Accused of hitting his ex-wife's children for minor infractions, like not calling him 'daddy', and banging them against the corrugated iron of their shack;

5. Sexual grooming: Sometime between 2016 to 2019, he removed the clothing of two girls and exposed their bodies in a way that violated their sexual dignity;

6. Common assault: In Ladismith, he beat his adult daughter repeatedly; 

7. Vaginal rape - 2016 to 2019: Raped his daughter (minimum sentence of life, if guilty); 

8. Vaginal rape - 2016 to 2019: Raped his granddaughter. Carries minimum of life because she was under 16.  Also carries minimum of life because it happened more than once. Must go on to national list of sex offenders; 

9. Oral rape - 2016 to 2019, Ladismith: Pushed his penis into his granddaughter's mouth. She was under 16, so minimum of life sentence; 

10. Vaginal rape - 2016 to 2019: Sexual penetration of granddaughter. (minimum life);

11. Oral rape - 2016 to 2019: Three days after incidents 9 and 10, he pushed his penis into his granddaughter's mouth. (minimum life);

12. Vaginal rape - 2016 to 2019: Sexual penetration of his granddaughter without consent. She was under 16, so minimum sentence of life;

13. Sexual assault - Oct 2016 or 2019: Near a dam in Ladismith. Touched his granddaughter's private parts and her buttocks; 

14. Vaginal rape - 2016 to 2019: Near Jan Le Grange dam, Ladismith. Raped granddaughter, under 16. (Life);

15. Rape - 2016 to 2019: Near Jan Le Grange dam, Ladismith. Granddaughter, under 16. (Life);

16. Oral rape - 2019, Eureka Estate, Ravensmead: Pushed penis in granddaughter's mouth. Minimum sentence of life imprisonment;

17. Rape - 2019, Eureka Estate, Ravensmead: Sexual penetration of granddaughter, under 16, by pushing penis in vagina. Minimum life;

18. Rape - November 2019 to 24 December 2019, Worcester: Sexual penetration of granddaughter, under 16, by pushing penis in vagina.  Minimum life;

19. Kidnapping - November 2019 to 24 December 2019, Worcester: Tied granddaughter while she was naked. Kidnapping carries five years for first offence, 10 years for second offence, 15 years for third offence;

20. Intimidation - November 2019 to 24 December 2019, Worcester: Threatened to kill granddaughter;

21. Incest - 2019, Ladismith and Worcester: Repeated sexual penetration of daughter;

22: Common assault - 2019, Worcester: Punched his daughter;

23. Kidnapping - 7 February 2020: Took Tazne from Elsies River to near Parow Station, and from there to Worcester;

24. Rape - 7 to 8 February 2020 at or near N1, near Worcester: Raped Tazne;

25. Murder - 7 to 8 February 2020 near N1, Worcester: Killed Tazne by applying blunt trauma to her head, chest and pelvic area. If it was planned or premeditated, it carries a minimum sentence of life imprisonment. The death was after rape, so this also has a minimum sentence of life in prison;

26. Violating and desecration of a corpse: Sawing off Tazne's left hand; and

27. Violating parole.

Judgment continues.


