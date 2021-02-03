Teacher gets 6 years in prison for sexually assaulting pupil in classroom

A Northern Cape teacher has been sentenced to six years in prison for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old pupil inside a classroom.

Allan Charles Reed, 58, appeared in the Kuruman Regional Court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to six years in prison, two of which were suspended for five years.

"The assault happened on 15 February 2015 in a classroom when the victim went to Reed for assistance as her teacher. The matter was reported to the police on 20 February 2015 and Reed was arrested on 23 February 2015. The accused was granted bail, although the State opposed it," said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Dimakatso Mooi.

Reed was also declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name would also be entered into the National Register of Sex Offenders.