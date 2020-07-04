Teacher killed, stolen bank card used to buy liquor, clothes and car battery

The victim was discovered in her rented home in Magong village, near Mogwase in the North West, on 29 June.

Her hands and feet were bound, and police believe the cause of death to be strangulation.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested, and was allegedly found in possession of the deceased's bank card.

A 40-year-old man, arrested for the alleged murder of a North West teacher, used her stolen bank card to buy liquor, clothes and a car battery.

The body of Khumontle Mokgosi was found on 29 June at her rented home in Magong village, near Mogwase.

Her body was found by neighbours and members of the school governing body, who conducted a search after the young teacher failed to report for duty, police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said in a statement.

"It is suspected that the deceased, whose body was found with hands and feet tied, died due to strangulation. Thus, a case of murder was opened for investigation," Mokgwabone said.

On Friday, police arrested a man through an intelligence operation at Goo-Mokgatle Section in Dinokana village, near Zeerust.

"During the arrest, the suspect was found in possession of the deceased's bank card as well as the recently bought goods, such as clothes, car battery and liquor.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that Mokgosi's bank card was used to withdraw cash from [ATMs] in Northam and Zeerust. Furthermore, the team managed to recover Mokgosi's two cellphones."

https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | Teacher dies after collapsing at Gauteng school https://t.co/x1hm8HQNRG — News24 (@News24) July 3, 2020

City Press reported that North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said the victim was also raped.

The newspaper reported that a family spokesperson said Mokgosi had big dreams and ambitions that revolved around education.

"She always told me that she saw herself at the education department headquarters, contributing to the evolution and the betterment of education. She had a bright future ahead of her and was highly determined," family spokesperson Aobakwe Mokgosi told City Press.

The man is expected to appear in the Mogwase Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of murder, theft and possession of suspected stolen goods.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena applauded the police for working tirelessly to ensure the alleged perpetrator is brought to book, to face the full might of the law.