Teacher shot dead outside Cape Town primary school

Police cordoned the Heinz Park Primary school after teacher was shot.
Police cordoned the Heinz Park Primary school after teacher was shot.
Supplied
  • A Cape Town teacher has been shot and killed outside a primary school in Philippi on Tuesday.
  • Police are still on the scene at the Heinz Park Primary School.
  • Authorities are searching for two suspects in connection with the attack.

Cape Town police are investigating the shooting of a 52-year-old school teacher at the Heinz Park Primary School in Philippi on Tuesday.

According to reports, the teacher was shot dead in the parking area of the primary school while sitting in his vehicle. 

READ | Cape Town police probe shooting incident after 3 killed, 2 injured

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the incident occurred at around 07:45.

"Two unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Any person with information regarding the murder is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111," Traut said. 

The Grade 6 mathematics teacher had been with the school since 2008. 

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond told News24 that the incident was shocking.

"The WCED sends its condolences to the family, friends and school community," she said.

Hammond added that counselling support had been arranged for pupils and teachers. 

"The incident is most distressing. We have no further details on the incident at this stage and SAPS are on the scene," she added.

More to follow

Read more on:
western capecrimeshootingseducation
