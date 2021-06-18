Teacher threatens to kill pupil, 11, after allegedly raping her in school toilet

A KwaZulu-Natal teacher is alleged to have raped an 11-year-old pupil.

The teacher allegedly attacked the pupil in a school toilet.

He is due to appear in court on Friday.

A KwaZulu-Natal teacher will appear in court on Friday following allegations that he had raped and threatened an 11-year-old pupil at the school.



Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the 53-year-old teacher was expected to appear in the Madadeni Magistrate's Court on a charge of rape.



"It is alleged that on 9 June 2021 an 11-year-old girl was at a school in Madadeni when she was raped by one of the teachers in the school toilets. She was threatened [with death] should she report the matter to anyone," she said.

ALSO READ | Three life terms for man who raped, threw concrete blocks at 12-year-old's head

Gwala said the child informed her mother about the incident and a case of rape was opened at the Madadeni police station.

"The docket was transferred to Newcastle Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit for further investigation. The suspect was arrested yesterday morning (Thursday) by the FCS Unit."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.