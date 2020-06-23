25m ago

add bookmark

Teachers, pupils to receive counselling after fatal KZN taxi shooting

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Three teachers injured, one driver dead following taxi-violence shooting (Supplied)
Three teachers injured, one driver dead following taxi-violence shooting (Supplied)
  • Psychologists are being sent to counsel teachers and pupils at a school in Wartburg, KwaZulu-Natal after a staff taxi driver was shot dead.
  • Three teachers aged between 40 and 53 sustained gunshot wounds during the incident, while the 35-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene.
  • The government and police are paying special attention to the Swayimane Taxi Association as well as other associations that continue to experience violence.

Psychologists are being sent to counsel teachers and pupils at Masijabule High School in Wartburg, KwaZulu-Natal, after a taxi driver was killed and three teachers were injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning. 

The teachers were travelling in a staff taxi when unknown gunmen opened fire on the vehicle. 

"Three teachers aged between 40 and 53 sustained gunshot wounds, while a 35-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said. 

"He sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body", added Mbhele. 

The three teachers, who are in a critical condition, were rushed to hospital for medical attention. 

READ | Three teachers fighting for their lives, driver dead as gunman shoots at staff taxi in KZN

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu and Transport and Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli have deployed a police task team to investigate incidents of taxi-related violence following the incident.

"What is clear is that this is a taxi-related incident because the intention is now clear, even from the police was to get the driver who unfortunately succumbed to the gunshot wounds," Mshengu said from the crime scene. 

"The department is sending psychologists to the school to counsel both pupils and teachers," he added. 

Seven staff members are reportedly in a state of shock after witnessing the shooting which took place in Bruyns Hill near Wartburg.

Mshengu wished teachers, who sustained injuries, a speedy recovery. 

Ntuli has condemned the attack. 

"The government and police are paying special attention to the Swayimane Taxi Association as well as other associations that continue to experience violence in order to build peace and stability", he said. 

No arrests have been made.

Related Links
Pretoria taxi driver killed in botched nyaope cleanup
Taxi driver shot in apparent road rage incident
Violent kidnappings-for-ransom spread across Nigeria
Read more on:
durbaneducationcrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
16% - 681 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
52% - 2150 votes
I'm no longer concerned
32% - 1326 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.21
(+0.24)
ZAR/GBP
21.53
(+0.30)
ZAR/EUR
19.50
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.98
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.36)
Gold
1766.31
(+0.64)
Silver
17.90
(+0.56)
Platinum
824.00
(+0.06)
Brent Crude
42.86
(+2.21)
Palladium
1912.00
(-1.46)
All Share
55564.14
(+2.46)
Top 40
51298.24
(+2.85)
Financial 15
10222.15
(-0.45)
Industrial 25
77692.35
(+2.62)
Resource 10
51987.11
(+4.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo