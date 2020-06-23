Teachers, pupils to receive counselling after fatal KZN taxi shooting

Psychologists are being sent to counsel teachers and pupils at a school in Wartburg, KwaZulu-Natal after a staff taxi driver was shot dead.

Three teachers aged between 40 and 53 sustained gunshot wounds during the incident, while the 35-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene.

The government and police are paying special attention to the Swayimane Taxi Association as well as other associations that continue to experience violence.

The teachers were travelling in a staff taxi when unknown gunmen opened fire on the vehicle.

"Three teachers aged between 40 and 53 sustained gunshot wounds, while a 35-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

"He sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body", added Mbhele.

The three teachers, who are in a critical condition, were rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu and Transport and Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli have deployed a police task team to investigate incidents of taxi-related violence following the incident.

"What is clear is that this is a taxi-related incident because the intention is now clear, even from the police was to get the driver who unfortunately succumbed to the gunshot wounds," Mshengu said from the crime scene.

"The department is sending psychologists to the school to counsel both pupils and teachers," he added.

Seven staff members are reportedly in a state of shock after witnessing the shooting which took place in Bruyns Hill near Wartburg.

Mshengu wished teachers, who sustained injuries, a speedy recovery.

Ntuli has condemned the attack.

"The government and police are paying special attention to the Swayimane Taxi Association as well as other associations that continue to experience violence in order to build peace and stability", he said.

No arrests have been made.