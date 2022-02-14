Tear gas, rubber bullets fired at protesting parents and pupils at Gauteng school accused of racism

Black pupils attending Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein claim they are being harassed by white pupils.

Pupils claim the school does not care about black children, and they are always mistreated.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Monday after a fight broke out between pupils.

Pupils at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein have claimed that they were not being treated well at the school because of their skin colour.

Pupils spoke to the media on Monday following a fight between two pupils, which led to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visiting the school on Monday morning to probe claims that the incident was racially motivated.

While parents and pupils were arguing, Lesufi remained inside the school's administration offices.

Police have fired stun grenades outside Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein where parents are protesting alleged racism at the school. Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi is inside the school

One of the many parents who had gathered at the school in the morning said the fight broke out on Friday, when a white pupil allegedly assaulted a black Grade 8 pupil for playing music.



Parents stood outside the school gates singing struggle songs, while private security and other parents blocked the school's entrance.

Videos and pictures doing the rounds on social media show police officers shooting parents with rubber bullets and using tear gas to disperse them.

Two of the pupils who spoke to Newzroom Afrika said:

This racist school needs to take action, at break time we get things thrown at us for no reason; hot food, bottles, trash, basically everything that is throwable.

The pupils also claimed that their teachers were not doing anything about the racism.



"We are told that if we ever do not want to listen, we should go back to our township schools where we do not pay school fees."

One of the pupils said her English teacher told her, that as black children, they were going to work at retail stores, while another said the principal called them animals and laughed afterwards.

As the situation between parents at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein continues to be tense, only about 10 Saps members are visible in the crowd

Lesufi ended up exiting the premises and addressed both pupils and parents while standing on a police Nyala.



People took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the alleged racism, and some said it was unbelievable for pupils to still be experiencing it in 2022.

Pupils and parents from other schools close to Hoërskool Jan Viljoen joined the protesting parents and pupils in a show of support.

