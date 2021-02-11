Tech company boss in court for R1.5m tax evasion

Fabian Ali, 47, appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

He faces 16 counts of fraud and 10 counts of contravening the Tax Administration Act as well as forgery.

He was summoned on 20 January 2021 by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit after an intensive probe into the matter.

According to Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo, the man is a director at a computer sales company.

He allegedly furnished SARS with fraudulent information on his VAT and tax returns as well as forged invoices between February 2013 and December 2019.

More than R1.5 million was lost due to these fraudulent activities, said Nxumalo.

The case has been adjourned to 18 March for further investigation.