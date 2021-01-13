Teddy Mafia: Plot thickens as cops seize R130 000 in drugs 'from family member's houses'

Police have discovered about R130 000 worth of drugs at three unoccupied properties belonging to a family member of Teddy Mafia.

This includes capsules of Xanax as well as coloured cocaine seen as a trademark of the sellers.

One arrest was made.

Police have seized about R130 000 worth of drugs from three houses belonging to a family member of slain alleged Durban drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, known as Teddy Mafia.

This includes about 25 000 capsules of the antidepressant Xanax, which is allegedly used as a date-rape drug, as well as colour-tinted cocaine.

On Wednesday morning, police conducted a raid at a house in Shallcross near the home where Mafia lived and was shot dead.

News24 understands one person who was seen fleeing one of the houses has been arrested. The other houses were not occupied – apart from dogs being chained outside in "disgusting" conditions – and are seemingly being used for storage.

Sources described the houses as "cluttered" and added that the cops "may have found more drugs if we took sniffer dogs".

Pillay was shot twice at his house by unknown attackers and died en route to hospital. Shortly after his killing, two people were decapitated nearby.

Mafia was laid to rest in an opulent ceremony and his R300 000 "diamond-encrusted" coffin was escorted by people playing bagpipes.

At the time of his death, he was facing a charge of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

He has been described by family members as a generous person who did a lot for his community.

Members of the Hawks in Pietermaritzburg and the police received information about a house in Shallcross allegedly being used for drug dealing, a source said.

They obtained search warrants for the premises and raided it on Wednesday morning.

They found:

About 25 000 Xanax capsules;

750 mandrax tablets;

3.5kgs of dagga;

1 000 ecstasy tablets;

300 grams of ecstasy powder; and

50 grams cocaine.

News24 has seen photographs of the drugs, including cocaine tinted pink and green that is seen as a trademark of the sellers.

The drugs are estimated to have a street value of R130 000.

The man allegedly found fleeing the area was allegedly caught with heroin capsules, mandrax, cash and loose coins, a source said.

News24 reached out to the KwaZulu-Natal police for a comment and their response will be added once received.

