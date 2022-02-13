1h ago

Teen, 18, missing after being swept away by rip current at Melkbosstrand

Lisalee Solomons
NSRI rescue during a search.
Brenton Geach, Gallo Images
  • An 18-year-old teen is missing at sea.
  • He was part of a group of four who were in difficulty at Sunset Beach amid a rip current.
  • Three of them were rescued.

A search is under way at Sunset Beach in Melkbosstrand, Cape Town, for an 18-year-old teen who is believed to have been swept away by a strong rip current.

Emergency services and authorities responded to the scene on Saturday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Melkbosstrand duty coxswain Terence Lawson said upon arrival they established that four young men were in difficulty in the surf.

"One was rescued by two bystanders – a husband and wife from Mauritius – using an NSRI pink rescue buoy, then an additional bystander had launched into the water with a bodyboard to go to the aid of two of the teenagers," said Lawson.

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his near-drowning

The 18-year-old man from Mandalay, Cape Town, is still missing.

"The three casualties who were safe on the shore were assessed by paramedics. They were not injured and required no medical care," said Lawson.

Rescue craft searched in the surfline, shoreline search efforts were conducted, and a rescue helicopter conducted an aerial search.

A search-and-rescue drone also assisted.

Lawson said:

Despite an extensive search, there remains no sign of the missing teenager. Police divers attended the scene and [they] are continuing [with] an ongoing search. Our thoughts are with the family of the missing teenager in this difficult time.

Lawson said minutes before the four boys got into difficulty, two unidentified bystanders had used the NSRI pink buoy to rescue a woman who had been caught in the same rip current.

"She was [taken] to the shore, and before her cousin could warn the four teenagers of the strong rip current, they were swept away."

