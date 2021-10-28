46m ago

Teen accused of killing, burying 16-year-old pregnant girlfriend abandons bail application

Malibongwe Dayimani
Friends of Cynthia Williams picketing outside Kariega Magistrate's Court.
  • Kyle Barnes, 19, stands accused of stabbing to death his girlfriend Cynthia Williams, 16, before burying her body on 11 October.
  • Barnes made a brief appearance in the Kariega Magistrate's Court on Thursday where he abandoned his bail application.
  • The incident has sparked widespread outrage.  

The 19-year-old Kariega teenager accused of murdering and burying his 16-year-old girlfriend Cynthia Williams in the backyard of his grandparents' home has abandoned his bail application.

Williams was seven months pregnant at the time.

On Thursday, Kyle Barnes made a brief appearance in the Kariega Magistrate's Court where the case was postponed to 24 November.

The media was not allowed inside the courtroom, but was kept abreast of proceedings by a court official.  

Barnes is to remain in custody. He was arrested and charged with murder after the body of Williams was found last Wednesday, 20 October, in Kariega.

READ | Body of another missing woman found in NMB - boyfriend arrested

The body was found nine days after he had allegedly stabbed her to death on 11 October.

Friends and families of the young pair confirmed to News24 that the two were in a romantic relationship.

The NPA said the case against Barnes fell under schedule 5, one of the most serious categories of offences.

Outside court, a group of about 20 community members and activists picketed, calling for harsher sentences against perpetrators of gender-based violence.  

Reverend Canon Ulright Fleurs, who led a group from the local St Simon of Cyrene Anglican Church to the court, said the church supported families of the victim and the accused.

Fleurs said:

Kyle was a parishioner of ours. Everybody needs spiritual support, and everybody needs to understand that there is forgiveness at the cross, which is why I am here. What has happened is tragic, but everyone needs to experience the forgiveness of Jesus. The church is here, not only for Kyle, but for Cynthia, to say that God loves and God is love.

Barnes was sent back to North End prison in Gqeberha.

ALSO READ | Vicki Terblanche's alleged killers to apply for bail next month

Meanwhile, two men accused of murdering Gqeberha mother, Vicki Terblanche, are expected to apply for bail on 8 November.

The accused, Terblanche's boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach, 32, and his friend, Dylan Cullis, 24, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for her murder.

Their case was postponed for a bail application.

The pair was arrested on Friday night, after the body of the 42-year old mother was found in a shallow grave on the outskirts of the city in Greenbushes.

Leach had reported her missing to the police last Thursday.

