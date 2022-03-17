Teen accused of murdering Voice SA singer's relatives referred to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital





The 15-year-old relative arrested after the fatal shooting of local singer Craig Lucas' brother and sister-in-law, has been referred for psychiatric evaluation.

Warren and Arlene Lucas were found dead in their home in Protea Heights a week ago.

The teenager was released into the care of family after his initial court appearance.

The 15-year-old relative arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brackenfell couple related to local singer Craig Lucas, was referred this week to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital.



The matter was initially set down to be heard on Thursday, but was heard on an urgent basis on Monday. The case was postponed to 13 April.

The 15-year old faces charges of murder. The teen was arrested after Craig's brother Warren and his sister-in-law Arlene Lucas were found dead in their home in Protea Heights a week ago.

Shortly after the arrest, the teen was sent for psychiatric evaluation.

He was released into the care of a close family member after his initial court appearance last week.

However, after his evaluation at Karl Bremer Hospital, they referred him to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for a full assessment of his mental state.

Meanwhile, the Lucas family was preparing for a final farewell for the murdered couple.

On Wednesday, a memorial service was held at Arlene's family home in Matroosfontein.

Facebook

The family released details of the funeral expected to take place this weekend in Kuils River.

In a media statement on Thursday, the family spokesperson Bridgette Brukman said that space would be limited, and only family and close friends would be allowed to attend.

"The respective families have compiled a list. Please verify with them. Note that no media members will be allowed in the church, there will be no live streaming, and no recordings from any device will be allowed," she said.