33m ago

add bookmark

Teen accused of stabbing fellow pupil to death remanded to youth centre

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Qayiya Mgaye was killed at his school.
Qayiya Mgaye was killed at his school.
Supplied
  • The minor, who allegedly stabbed a fellow pupil to death, made his first appearance in court.
  • He appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court, facing a charge of murder.
  • He allegedly stabbed Qayiya Mgaye to death at Pholosho Secondary School on Monday.

The Grade 8 pupil accused of killing another pupil will remain in custody at a youth care centre.

The boy, 15, appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing a charge of murder.

It is alleged the accused fatally stabbed Qayiya Mgaye, 16, with a sharp object at the troubled Pholosho Secondary School in Alexandra.

It is alleged that, on Monday, during a lunch break, groups of pupils were fighting when the accused ran to a classroom and returned armed with the sharp object.

Mgaye was stabbed in the back, and was subsequently certified dead at the school.

An eyewitness said Mgaye spent about an hour waiting for an ambulance.

"They arrived too late. He was already dead when they arrived at the school," an employee said.

READ | Drugs, gangs, poor management at Gauteng school where Grade 8 pupil was stabbed to death - Lesufi

The minor was arrested on Monday evening after he was brought to the Alexandra police station by his father.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi described the school as problematic. It is faced with drugs, gangsterism and poor management challenges.

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the minor appeared briefly in court and was expected back on 8 September. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgeducationcourts
Lottery
R250k for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should schools drop Life orientation from high school to save the 2021 academic year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely, let's remove another elective subject too
26% - 760 votes
Yes, it's not a necessary subject at this stage of the pandemic
42% - 1234 votes
No, students need to learn these skills somewhere
32% - 928 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.39
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.84
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.05
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.61
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,812.20
-0.1%
Silver
24.17
+1.2%
Palladium
2,434.80
-1.6%
Platinum
1,005.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
71.63
-0.8%
Top 40
60,586
-0.7%
All Share
66,937
-0.7%
Resource 10
63,837
-3.8%
Industrial 25
84,715
+1.5%
Financial 15
14,440
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo