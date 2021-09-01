Teen accused of stabbing fellow pupil to death remanded to youth centre

The minor, who allegedly stabbed a fellow pupil to death, made his first appearance in court.

He appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court, facing a charge of murder.

He allegedly stabbed Qayiya Mgaye to death at Pholosho Secondary School on Monday.

The Grade 8 pupil accused of killing another pupil will remain in custody at a youth care centre.



The boy, 15, appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing a charge of murder.

It is alleged the accused fatally stabbed Qayiya Mgaye, 16, with a sharp object at the troubled Pholosho Secondary School in Alexandra.

It is alleged that, on Monday, during a lunch break, groups of pupils were fighting when the accused ran to a classroom and returned armed with the sharp object.

Mgaye was stabbed in the back, and was subsequently certified dead at the school.

An eyewitness said Mgaye spent about an hour waiting for an ambulance.

"They arrived too late. He was already dead when they arrived at the school," an employee said.



The minor was arrested on Monday evening after he was brought to the Alexandra police station by his father.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi described the school as problematic. It is faced with drugs, gangsterism and poor management challenges.

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the minor appeared briefly in court and was expected back on 8 September.