Teen allegedly beaten to death by family members after being accused of stealing T-shirt

Three people have been arrested in Mpumalanga in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old, who was beaten to death after being accused of stealing a T-shirt.

Another person was still on the run for the teenager's assault and murder, said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

The three people – Gladys Mashabane, 51, Skholiwe Mbuyane, 27, and Sandiso Mbuyane, 26 – appeared in the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court on Monday. They will remain in custody until Friday, when they will apply for bail in the Masoyi Periodical Court.

Andile Sambo, a Grade 10 pupil at Bhekiswako Secondary School, was allegedly beaten by his family members, including his aunt, after he was accused of breaking a window and stealing a T-shirt.

READ | Two suspected scrap metal thieves beaten to death in KZN

"He was... taken to Phola Nsikazi Clinic for medical treatment, where he was declared dead... One suspect is still on the run, and the police are expecting to arrest him soon," said Mohlala.

The 18-year-old was allegedly assaulted "with a wooden lock and a sjambok" at his relative's home near Hazyview.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

