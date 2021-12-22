1h ago

Teen arrested after child, 3, killed in Cape Town hit and run

Nicole McCain
A three-year-old was killed by a taxi.
  • Cape Town police have arrested a 16-year-old boy, who was allegedly driving a Toyota Quantum that knocked over a toddler.
  • The three-year-old was declared dead on the scene in Vrygrond.
  • The driver allegedly fled the scene after the accident.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old, who was allegedly driving a taxi, after a three-year-old child was killed in an apparent hit and run in Cape Town.

The child was knocked over on Tuesday at about 12:15 in Trevor Siljeur Road, Vrygrond, by a white Toyota Quantum.

READ | 14 killed as minibus taxis collide head-on in Free State

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said Muizenberg police officers arrived to find the child had died.

He said earlier:

Upon arrival, they found the body of a three-year-old that was knocked over by a white Toyota Quantum. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The driver of the vehicle involved fled the scene and is yet to be arrested.

Muizenberg police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

The accused was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon, and had already appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate's Court on a charge of culpable homicide, said Swartbooi.

Ward councillor Mandy Marr said the authorities were "still getting to the bottom" of what had happened.

According to Marr, the vehicle involved in the accident was a taxi. Marr added that she would be meeting with the local taxi association on Wednesday in an attempt to shed some light on the circumstances around the accident.

She added that the driver appeared to have driven onto the kerb, where the child was struck down.

"The roads in Vrygrond are extremely narrow, and during the festive season, there are many children who are playing on the streets. We must look out for our children and discourage drinking and driving," said Marr.

