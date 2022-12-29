1h ago

Teen arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death after he spoke to his female friend at tavern

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
Police arrested a teen after a man was stabbed at a tavern.
PHOTO: Jacques Stander, Gallo Images via Getty Ima
  • Mpumalanga police have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly stabbing a 33-year-old man to death at a tavern.
  • The brawl occurred at 02:00 on Wednesday.
  • Police are also investigating whether the tavern was operating within legal operating hours.

An 18-year-old from Mpumalanga is in custody after a tavern brawl led to the death of another patron.  

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said a fight had broken out on Wednesday between the teen and a 33-year-old man in Elukwatini.  

He said the teen had been in the company of a 42-year-old woman. The victim had approached them and spoken to the woman at around 02:00.  

"It is alleged that a scuffle then ensued between the suspect and the victim. According to information, the suspect allegedly drew a knife and stabbed the deceased to death."

Police and emergency services were called and declared the man dead at the scene. 

"A murder case was registered, and after an investigation was conducted, the suspect was arrested as well as charged for murder. During his arrest, a knife believed to have been used during the incident was confiscated for further probe. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage," Mohlala said.

The teen is expected to appear in the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela instructed officers to check whether the tavern owner was trading within the stipulated business operating hours. 

"Our liquor outlets seem to be contributing to serious crime, and we urge owners to work with us and comply with the regulations. In the first place, dangerous weapons should never be allowed in such premises. This is really a concern for us as law enforcement agencies," she said.


