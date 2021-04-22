1h ago

Teen arrested for the murder of Lonwabo Jack appears in court

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Lonwabo Jack.
  • The 17-year-old suspect who was arrested in connection with the murder of Lonwabo Jack made his first appearance in court.
  • He was arrested on Wednesday in Eerste River in connection with the murder.
  • Jack was found lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds the morning after his 22nd birthday.

The 17-year-old suspect who was arrested in connection with the murder of Lonwabo Jack made his first appearance in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a murder charge.

He was arrested on Wednesday in Eerste River in connection with Jack's murder. He was found lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds the morning after his 22nd birthday.

The case was postponed to 29 April 2021 for a bail application, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

Members of the Nyanga community came out in their numbers to picket outside the court in support of the Jack family.

The group chanted songs while carrying placards that read "Justice for Lonwabo" and "#RIPLONWABO" outside the court.
Jack
Protestors outside court as a teen appears for the murder of Lonwabo Jack.

Speaking to News24, resident Anele Sibamba said they had split into two groups.

"One group is picketing outside the court, while the others stayed behind for a public awareness campaign around Nyanga. We can't keep quiet," added Sibamba.

She said they were distraught as a community because they knew the suspect.

"We thought he was friends with Lonwabo … we had no idea he would do something so cruel."

According to the NPA, the suspect had been placed at the Bonnytoun Child and Youth Care Centre in Kraaifontein.

Nyanga ward councillor Luyanda Nyingwa said the community would be handing over a memorandum to the police on Saturday to ask for justice for Jack.
arrest
Protestors outside court as a teen appears for the murder of Lonwabo Jack.

"We also want the suspect to remain at the place of safety and not be released until the trial is over," added Nyingwa.

He urged the community to allow the law to take its course because both Jack's and the suspect's family were from the same community.

"I've also received reports that the suspect and Lonwabo were relatively close".

"We are not sure what led to this cruel murder," said Nyingwa.

