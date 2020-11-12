Teen arrested in connection with family killing in KZN

A teenager has been arrested for the killing of four women and a baby in Taylor's Halt.

The breakthrough in the case comes after two and a half months.

The suspect is expected to appear in Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

A 19-year-old teenager has been arrested in connection with the killing of five family members, including a baby, in Taylor's Halt, KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Thursday.

The breakthrough in the case comes nearly two and a half months after five family members were attacked and shot by unknown assailants.

Four women and a 16-month-old baby were gunned down around 20:00 in the area.

About a kilometre away from the scene, a bullet-ridden bakkie was found on the road facing oncoming traffic, police said at the time.

The victims were aged between 12 and 70, along with baby, Thandolwethu Nxele.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the Provincial Investigation Unit, assigned to the case by provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, "managed to make a breakthrough following an arduous investigation".

"On [Tuesday], a 19-year-old suspect was traced and arrested for the murders in Pietermaritzburg. He is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court tomorrow [Friday]."

Jula welcomed the arrests.

"This breakthrough is very positive, and we are confident that more arrests can be expected as the investigation progresses," he said.