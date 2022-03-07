Teen arrested in connection with murders of Craig Lucas' brother and sister-in-law

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the double murders of the brother and sister-in-law of Voice SA's Season 2 winner Craig Lucas in their Brackenfell home.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the couple were gunned down in Sharon Crescent, Protea Heights, Brackenfell, on Sunday evening.

"Brackenfell police are investigating a double murder case. According to reports, Brackenfell police attended to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by paramedics," he said.

Twigg added that the 15-year old had been arrested and admitted for psychiatric evaluation on Monday.

According to the family, Warren and Arlene Lucas were shot in their home.

Family spokesperson Brigette Brukman said in a brief statement on behalf of the family: "The family has experienced a grave tragedy and loss. At this time they ask that you respect their privacy as they deal with the death of Warren and Arlene."

