Teen drowns in Richards Bay while swimming with friends

A 16-year-old boy has drowned in Richards Bay.

The teen was swimming with friends at Pelican Island at the time of the incident.

The NSRI has called for safety around swimming areas.

A teenager drowned in Richards Bay while swimming with friends on Sunday.

At around 13:30, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Richards Bay received a report of a local 16-year-old drowning at Pelican Island.

"A police boat and the sea rescue craft Grindrod Rescuer responded and joined lifeguards, who had initiated a search," said NSRI Richards Bay duty coxswain Jacques Kruger.

"A police scuba diver was deployed and during a scuba dive search, the body of the teenager was located and recovered from under the water."

The teenager was declared dead at the scene, said Kruger.

The body has been handed over to provincial Forensic Pathology Services and local police have opened an inquest.

The incident was one of several that took place over the last few days, which prompted the NSRI to issue a plea for safety among swimmers and beachgoers.

The organisation said in a statement:

NSRI, lifeguards, the emergency services and police attended to a disturbing number of fatal and non-fatal drowning accidents… around the coast and on inland waters since Thursday.

"We are appealing to the public to have safety top of mind in and around water."

The NSRI has urged beachgoers to swim at lifeguard protected beaches, and only during the hours when lifeguards are on duty.

"Parents must ensure that a responsible adult who is able to swim is dedicated to constantly being on watch while the children are swimming," the NSRI said.

