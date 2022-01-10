1h ago

add bookmark

Teen drowns in Richards Bay while swimming with friends

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
NSRI rescue during a search.
NSRI rescue during a search.
(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
  • A 16-year-old boy has drowned in Richards Bay.
  • The teen was swimming with friends at Pelican Island at the time of the incident.
  • The NSRI has called for safety around swimming areas.

A teenager drowned in Richards Bay while swimming with friends on Sunday.

At around 13:30, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Richards Bay received a report of a local 16-year-old drowning at Pelican Island.

"A police boat and the sea rescue craft Grindrod Rescuer responded and joined lifeguards, who had initiated a search," said NSRI Richards Bay duty coxswain Jacques Kruger.

"A police scuba diver was deployed and during a scuba dive search, the body of the teenager was located and recovered from under the water."

ALSO READ | Teen dies, man injured in drowning in Port Alfred, Eastern Cape

The teenager was declared dead at the scene, said Kruger.

The body has been handed over to provincial Forensic Pathology Services and local police have opened an inquest.

The incident was one of several that took place over the last few days, which prompted the NSRI to issue a plea for safety among swimmers and beachgoers.

The organisation said in a statement:

NSRI, lifeguards, the emergency services and police attended to a disturbing number of fatal and non-fatal drowning accidents… around the coast and on inland waters since Thursday.

"We are appealing to the public to have safety top of mind in and around water."

The NSRI has urged beachgoers to swim at lifeguard protected beaches, and only during the hours when lifeguards are on duty.

"Parents must ensure that a responsible adult who is able to swim is dedicated to constantly being on watch while the children are swimming," the NSRI said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nsridurbankwazulu-nataldrowningsaccidents
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.64
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.26
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.73
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,793.20
-0.2%
Silver
22.29
-0.4%
Palladium
1,928.50
-0.4%
Platinum
960.00
-0.2%
Brent-ruolie
81.75
-0.3%
Top 40
67,558
+0.5%
All Share
74,265
+0.4%
Resource 10
72,807
+1.0%
Industrial 25
93,764
+0.0%
Financial 15
15,369
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo