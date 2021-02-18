Teen gets five-year prison sentence for killing matric pupil over a cap

A North West teenager has been sentenced to an effective five years for murder.

The 18-year-old stabbed Grade 12 pupil, Katlego Gristiph Lesagae, on 17 January 2020, over a cap.

Lesagae was certified dead upon arrival at the Khunwana Clinic.

The teenager was sentenced by the Atamelang Regional Court.

The girl killed Katlego Gristiph Lesagae on 17 January 2020, in Shaleng-Morena village near Delareyville in the North West.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said a day before the incident, the teen was travelling in an open bakkie when a cap she was wearing was blown away by the wind.

"She then asked Lesagae to pick it up and bring it to her home. Upon realising that Lesagae had not brought her cap to her home, she then went and waited for him on his way to school, armed with a knife.

"The minor, who was not attending school, attacked Lesagae as he exited a school bus and stabbed him with a knife. Lesagae was rushed to Khunwana Clinic and was certified dead on arrival," said Mokgwabone.

The incident was reported to the police who managed to trace and arrest her shortly after the incident.

Mokgwabone said the teen was convicted and sentenced to eight years, three of which were suspended for five years, on condition that she is not convicted of murder during the suspended period.