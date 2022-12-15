Teen in custody for 'mass murder' of relatives in Cape Town

An 18-year-old has been arrested for the murder of three people.

One of the victims was a 13-year-old boy.

The motive for the killings is still unclear.

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with what police have termed a "mass murder" in Cape Town.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut, the teenager is a relative of the three victims.

The killings took place in Nooitgedacht, Bishop Lavis, on Wednesday shortly before 06:00. The victims were two women, aged 46 and 54, and a boy, aged 13. Their identities have not yet been released by police.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond told News24 the child attended St Augustine's Roman Catholic Primary School.

Traut previously told News24 that officers had "initiated an investigation into the circumstances of [the] mass murder".

READ | Boy, two women killed in mystery attack Cape Town authorities have termed 'mass murder'

"According to reports, all three victims sustained fatal head injuries and it is yet to be determined if they were shot or assaulted," he said.

The motive for the attack remains unclear. Traut said the 18-year-old was found at the scene.

Traut added, "Once charged, the suspect is expected to make his first court appearance in Bishop Lavis Magistrate' s Court on three charges of murder."

The Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum's Graham Lindhorst earlier told News24 that while the area experienced widespread gang violence, it did not usually take place in Nooitgedacht.

He said the mysterious circumstances of the murders had left the community on edge.



