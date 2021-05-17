31m ago

add bookmark

Teen killed, seven arrested during violent protests in Mangaung

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo via Getty Images
  • Free State police have arrested seven people who allegedly took part in a protest in Bloemfontein.
  • Protesters blocked several roads.
  • The seven people are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court soon.

A teenage boy was shot dead during violent protests in Mangaung on Monday morning, Free State police said. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said it was alleged that the incident happened when a group of protesters attacked a warehouse in Dr Belcher Road, Bloemfontein.

A 57-year-old security guard has been arrested for the teen's murder.

"The security guard, who was alone at the time, fired a shot in a quest to scare the mob but unfortunately hit a 15-year-old boy," Makhele said. The teenager died on the scene.

READ | Wits shooting: IPID to probe killing of man near student protest

The security guard is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder.

In a separate incident, a 41-year-old manager of Mangaung Metro Solid Waste, who was on his way to work, was allegedly stopped by three men in a Silver Isuzu Bakkie with registration number JKJ 673 NW, Makhele said. The manager was driving his white BMW in MacKenzie Street in Heidedal.

"Three males from the bakkie approached him and one pointed [at] him with a firearm and instructed him to get out of the vehicle. They then drove away with his BMW and after a few minutes, the vehicle was recovered burnt [in] MacKenzie Street. A case of hijacking has been registered for further investigation."

He added: 

The situation is still tense and [is being] closely monitored by the police.

Meanwhile, seven people have been arrested for public violence following unrest in the area.

Protesters used burning tyres, stones and debris to block several roads.

The protest was reportedly being led by a group called Mangaung Community Concern.

Makhele said several officers were on the ground to "ensure the safety of people within Mangaung".

He urged motorists and commuters to be vigilant while driving in the area.

Makhele said officers spent most of Sunday night patrolling points that protesters targeted to "disturb the normal movement of people between the places of residence and workplaces".

He said burning tyres, stones and debris blocked a number of streets.

The seven people are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court soon.  


Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteinprotests
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
18% - 1003 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
68% - 3804 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
14% - 761 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.17
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.96
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.21
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,847.83
+0.2%
Silver
27.59
+0.6%
Palladium
2,898.50
+0.1%
Platinum
1,231.48
+0.2%
Brent Crude
68.71
+2.5%
Top 40
60,686
+0.2%
All Share
66,690
+0.1%
Resource 10
69,451
+0.1%
Industrial 25
83,872
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,539
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo