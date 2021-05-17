Teen killed, seven arrested during violent protests in Mangaung

Free State police have arrested seven people who allegedly took part in a protest in Bloemfontein.

Protesters blocked several roads.

The seven people are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court soon.

A teenage boy was shot dead during violent protests in Mangaung on Monday morning, Free State police said.



Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said it was alleged that the incident happened when a group of protesters attacked a warehouse in Dr Belcher Road, Bloemfontein.

A 57-year-old security guard has been arrested for the teen's murder.

"The security guard, who was alone at the time, fired a shot in a quest to scare the mob but unfortunately hit a 15-year-old boy," Makhele said. The teenager died on the scene.

The security guard is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder.

In a separate incident, a 41-year-old manager of Mangaung Metro Solid Waste, who was on his way to work, was allegedly stopped by three men in a Silver Isuzu Bakkie with registration number JKJ 673 NW, Makhele said. The manager was driving his white BMW in MacKenzie Street in Heidedal.

"Three males from the bakkie approached him and one pointed [at] him with a firearm and instructed him to get out of the vehicle. They then drove away with his BMW and after a few minutes, the vehicle was recovered burnt [in] MacKenzie Street. A case of hijacking has been registered for further investigation."

He added:

The situation is still tense and [is being] closely monitored by the police.

Meanwhile, seven people have been arrested for public violence following unrest in the area.

Protesters used burning tyres, stones and debris to block several roads.

The protest was reportedly being led by a group called Mangaung Community Concern.

Makhele said several officers were on the ground to "ensure the safety of people within Mangaung". He urged motorists and commuters to be vigilant while driving in the area. Moshoeshoe street #MangaungshutDown pic.twitter.com/OGchlrMEUL — judgemental caitor (@Bokang9809) May 17, 2021 Makhele said officers spent most of Sunday night patrolling points that protesters targeted to "disturb the normal movement of people between the places of residence and workplaces".

He said burning tyres, stones and debris blocked a number of streets.

