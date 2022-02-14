1h ago

add bookmark

Teen who allegedly used his dad's gun to shoot his friend pleads not guilty to murder

Alex Mitchley
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A teenager is accused of murder.
A teenager is accused of murder.
Catherine Falls Commercial, Getty Images
  • Sixteen-year-old Joshua Edwards was shot dead in Midrand on 5 January 2021. 
  • A 18-year-old has been charged murder, defeating the ends of justice and unlawful possession of a firearm, while his father faces charges of failing to safeguard a firearm and defeating the ends of justice.
  • Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

A teenager accused of murdering his 16-year-old friend in Midrand last month, has pleaded not guilty in the in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

The 18-year-old accused appeared in court on Monday alongside his father, who has also been charged in connection with the incident.

He allegedly shot Joshua Edwards in the chest on 5 January 2021 when Edwards visited him at his home.

READ | Tembisa Hospital closes doors after deadly parking lot shooting

The State will set out to prove intent in the form of dolus eventualis, which establishes legal intention where an accused person should have objectively foreseen that his conduct would cause the death of another but proceeded with the action regardless.

News24 previously reported that the accused had access to his father's firearms, including a shotgun. He allegedly shot his friend at close range.

He has also been accused of pointing a firearm at another friend who was at the house at the time.

Other allegations are that both the father and his son defeated the ends of justice by removing a shotgun from the crime scene and failing to report the shooting to the police.

READ | KES pupil stabbed to death outside Sandton nightclub, 18-year-old arrested

According to the charge sheet, the teen is facing the following charges: murder, pointing of a firearm, unlawfully and intentionally handling firearms in a manner likely to endanger the safety of another person, possession of a firearm without a license, permit or authorisation, possession of ammunition without a license, permit or authorisation, defeating the ends of justice and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

His father, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his son, has been charged with defeating the ends of justice, three counts of failure to lock away a firearm in a prescribed safe, which relate to a 12-gauge shotgun and revolver, and one count of the unlawful possession of a firearm.

After the charges were read out in court, both pleaded not guilty to all the charges and declined to give a plea explanation.

Their advocate, Piet Du Plessis, told the court that their version would be put to the witnesses during the trial.

The trial continues.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengcourts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
12% - 805 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
79% - 5266 votes
I don't know
9% - 603 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.13
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.46
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.11
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,861.28
+0.1%
Silver
23.82
+1.0%
Palladium
2,327.00
+0.6%
Platinum
1,039.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
94.44
+3.2%
Top 40
69,033
-0.9%
All Share
75,677
-0.9%
Resource 10
78,176
+0.7%
Industrial 25
91,430
-2.2%
Financial 15
15,737
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his near-drowning
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo