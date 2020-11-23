1h ago

add bookmark

Teenage boy arrested for allegedly stabbing 76-year-old Manenberg woman to death

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cape Town police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Sunday in connection with the murder of a 76-year-old woman from Manenberg.
Cape Town police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Sunday in connection with the murder of a 76-year-old woman from Manenberg.
PHOTO: iStock

Cape Town police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Sunday in connection with the murder of a 76-year-old woman from Manenberg.

The boy is believed to be related to the victim.

READ | 'Jealous' boyfriend allegedly stabs 20-year-old woman to death in Eastern Cape

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the woman's body was found with multiple stab wounds at her home in Manenberg. Her son discovered her body.

"According to our reports, the half-naked body was found with multiple stab wounds to the upper body. We've opened a case of murder for further investigation," Van Wyk said.

The teenager was arrested a few hours after the case was reported. According to Van Wyk, he will appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court soon.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Teen arrested in connection with family killing in KZN
Rapist who got beaten with knobkierie by his victim, 78, gets life behind bars
Ex-boyfriend arrested after woman's body found with multiple stab wounds
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
1 person wins the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 773 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1504 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 8058 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.33
(+0.43)
ZAR/GBP
20.45
(+0.28)
ZAR/EUR
18.24
(+0.34)
ZAR/AUD
11.23
(+0.43)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.36)
Gold
1875.01
(+0.18)
Silver
24.29
(+0.51)
Platinum
948.00
(+0.58)
Brent Crude
45.18
(0.00)
Palladium
2328.00
(+0.77)
All Share
56615.28
(-0.24)
Top 40
51915.40
(-0.12)
Financial 15
11267.93
(-2.23)
Industrial 25
78746.96
(+0.33)
Resource 10
51438.56
(-0.02)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo