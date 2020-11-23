Teenage boy arrested for allegedly stabbing 76-year-old Manenberg woman to death

Cape Town police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Sunday in connection with the murder of a 76-year-old woman from Manenberg.

The boy is believed to be related to the victim.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the woman's body was found with multiple stab wounds at her home in Manenberg. Her son discovered her body.

"According to our reports, the half-naked body was found with multiple stab wounds to the upper body. We've opened a case of murder for further investigation," Van Wyk said.

The teenager was arrested a few hours after the case was reported. According to Van Wyk, he will appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court soon.

