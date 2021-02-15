43m ago

Teenage boy shot dead at Cape Town petrol station

Nicole McCain
A 15-year-old boy has been shot and killed in Macassar in the Western Cape.
A teenage boy has been shot and killed in Macassar in Cape Town. 

The shooting took place at a petrol station, reportedly on Links Street, following an argument.

Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said officers were "on the scene at a petrol station in Macassar" where the boy "was shot and fatally wounded after an argument".

A 34-year-old man had been arrested, Rwexana added.

He is expected to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate's Court on murder charges on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

