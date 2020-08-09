1h ago

Teenager, 19, dies after being shot in head during Cape Town unrest

Nicole McCain
  • A 19-year-old woman was shot dead during protest action in Kraaifontein, Cape Town.
  • Police stopped protesters from storming a local trucking business.
  • However, a man on the premises fired shots into the crowd and was later arrested.

Police are investigating the murder of a teen who was shot dead during a protest in Kraaifontein, Cape Town.

The area has been volatile for weeks, and there has been a heavy police presence, after City of Cape Town law enforcement officials demolished structures on a piece of land in Bloekombos. Tyres were burnt and stones have been used to pelt the police during the protest action.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said around 500 protesters stormed a trucking business in Old Paarl Road on Saturday afternoon after a light delivery vehicle was torched outside the truck depot.

Public Order Police deployed to the area prevented the protesters from invading the business, but reports indicated that as members of the group forced their way into the premises, someone fired a gun from the premises.

Arrested for murder

A 19-year-old woman was hit in her head. She collapsed and died, said Potelwa.

The group fled and scattered.

A 62-year-old man was arrested on Saturday evening for the murder.

Thirteen protesters were also arrested for public violence, and a man, aged 36, was injured after rubber bullets hit him in the knee.

Those who were arrested were expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

