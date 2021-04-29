1h ago

Teenager accused of assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga released on R1 500 bail

Tebogo Monama
Lufuno Mavhunga. (PHOTO: SUPPLIED)
  • A Limpopo pupil who allegedly assaulted Lufuno Mavhunga has been released on bail.
  • The 14-year-old was released into the care of her parents. 
  • She was warned not to interfere with witnesses.

The 14-year-old Limpopo girl accused of assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga, has been released on bail and back into her parents' care. 

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said while the State opposed bail, the Children's Court sitting at the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court set it at R1 500.

The girl cannot be named because she is a minor. 

"We opposed the bail looking at the seriousness of the offence even though we are dealing with a child in conflict with the law," Malabi-Dzhangi said.  

On Wednesday, the investigating officer told the court he opposed bail, saying he feared for the girl's safety.

The girl, a pupil at Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo, was arrested after a video of her assaulting Mavhunga, 15, went viral on social media. Mavhunga died by suicide after the assault. 

The girl is facing a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and will be back in court on 27 May.

Malabi-Dhzangi said the bail conditions were that she not travel out of the province without informing the investigating officer, and that she not interfere with witnesses.

