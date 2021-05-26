Teenager among four killed in ongoing Cape Town gang violence - MEC

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the continuing gun violence in the Western Cape.

Fritz expressed concern that many of the victims were young children.

The incidents appeared to be gang-related, he said.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has expressed his shock and anger at the continuing gun violence in Cape Town this past weekend which saw several gunshot fatalities.

Fritz condemned the ongoing gang warfare, which saw three more people being gunned down in Delft on Tuesday night while two others, including a 13-year old girl, were left seriously injured.

According to the Community Safety department, the Delft shooting follows hot on the heals of another deadly shooting in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain which claimed the life of a teenage boy.

WATCH | People take to the streets across SA in solidarity with Palestine

"At this stage, these incidents appear to be gang-related," said Fritz.



"I condemn these killings, especially those of children, by gangsters in the strongest possible terms. We know that gangsters use children to do much of their work, and this must stop. We are placing the lives of our children in danger; I call on the South African Police Service to do everything in their power to arrest the perpetrators of these heinous acts," he said.

Fritz said children were shot dead over the weekend in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain.

"At this stage, the incidents appear to be gang-related," he stressed.

Stop

"We know that gangsters use children to do much of their work, and this must stop. We are placing the lives of our children in serious danger," said Fritz.

The MEC called on the police to do everything in their power to arrest the perpetrators.

Extending his condolences to the parents and families of the victims, Fritz said: "Losing a loved one imposes the ultimate sense of loss, and losing a child is the worst nightmare that any parent can go through."

Fritz urged residents to unite against a common goal: to end gangsterism.

"The time for us to come together as a community and as a society is now. We need to fight this scourge of gangsterism and violence together. I appeal to anybody with information that will assist the SAPS to please come forward," he added.