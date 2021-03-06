29m ago

add bookmark

Teenager drowns at Cape Town's Cosy Beach

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A teenager has drowned at Cape Town's Cosy Beach.
A teenager has drowned at Cape Town's Cosy Beach.
iStock
  • An 18-year-old boy drowned at Cosy Beach, Oudekraal, in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon while swimming with friends.
  • According to the teenager's five friends, they were swimming together when he disappeared under the water. 
  • Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Camps Bay police have opened an inquest docket.

An 18-year-old boy drowned at Cosy Beach, Oudekraal, in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon while swimming with friends.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Camps Bay police have opened an inquest docket.

The incident took place at about 13:30, he added.   

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said ER24 paramedics arrived at 14:05, along with Life Healthcare Emergency Response, to find a group of about five teenagers performing CPR on the rocks, some distance from the shore.

He added according to the boys, they had been swimming when their friend disappeared under the water.

Campbell said the boys said they had managed to bring him to the surface after several minutes and had lifted him onto a big rock where they performed CPR.

"Once the paramedics had reached the scene and taken over [performing] CPR, the friends had been trying to revive him for about 20 minutes. The paramedics continued for some time before, unfortunately, declaring the patient dead on the scene."

The teenager was moved to the beach with the help of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), he added.

The police and forensic pathologists then arrived for further investigations, Campbell said.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said it was still trying to get more details about the incident and would issue a statement at a later stage.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towndrownings
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4037 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2752 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3890 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(-0.52)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.29
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.10)
Gold
1700.44
(+0.04)
Silver
25.20
(+0.16)
Platinum
1128.01
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
69.67
(+3.93)
Palladium
2329.95
(+0.62)
All Share
68271.19
(+0.78)
Top 40
62788.64
(+0.87)
Financial 15
12759.80
(+0.67)
Industrial 25
87613.31
(-0.32)
Resource 10
70801.78
(+2.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo