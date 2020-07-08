Teenager electrocuted while train surfing in KZN

A teenage boy has sustained critical injuries after he was electrocuted while train surfing in KwaMashu.

According to KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services (EMS), they received a call that a male had fallen off a train around 15:00.

KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said that, when they arrived at KwaMashu, near the Duff Road train station, they found a person lying next to the train tracks. He had been knocked off a train.

On Wednesday, the police said the teenager was injured after touching one of the power cables while train surfing.

"He had been electrocuted and had sustained electrical burns," said McKenzie. "He was treated for critical injuries at the scene, before being transferred to hospital."