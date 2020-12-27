1h ago

Teenager goes missing in the surf while swimming at Ouskip in Melkbosstrand

Canny Maphanga
(PHOTO: Jamey Gordon)
(PHOTO: Jamey Gordon)

A teenage boy has gone missing in the surf while swimming at Ouskip in Melkbosstrand with family members on Sunday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Melkbosstrand duty crew was activated following reports from City of Cape Town law enforcement officers who were on the scene

"Three sea rescue craft were launched to join in the search and lifeguards were deployed into the surfline to conduct sweeping line free dive search efforts," the NSRI said in a statement on Sunday.

Despite an extensive air, sea and shoreline search there currently remains no sign of the teenager.

A police dive unit has been tasked to continue in an ongoing search operation and will be assisted by services that are on duty in the area. "Our thoughts are with the family of the missing teenager in this difficult time," the NSRI said.

