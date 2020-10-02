Teenager, man allegedly raped at health facilities in Gauteng

The Gauteng Department of Health is investigating allegations of two rapes at its hospitals.

One was reported to have happened at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and the other at the Stanza Bopape facility in Tshwane.

One allegation is against a staff nurse, and the other against a person at a mental health wing.

The Gauteng Department of Health is investigating two rapes allegations at separate treatment facilities in Gauteng.

In a statement, the department said it had reported the cases to the police, but was also conducting an internal investigation.

The first was on Sunday 27 September at the Stanza Bopape facility in Tshwane and involved a 15-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man, the alleged perpetrator.

They were described as "mental healthcare users".

Nurse

In the second at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, a male staff nurse is alleged to have raped a male patient on 1 October.

"Both incidents have been reported to the South African Police Services for further investigation. Counselling has been arranged for the affected patients," the department said in a brief statement on Friday.

An update from the police was not immediately available.