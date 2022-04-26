Teens appear in court after elderly Limpopo couple robbed, killed and burnt beyond recognition

A son and daughter are in shock about the extreme violence their parents suffered during an attack in Limpopo.

Louis Cloete, 74, and his wife, Ina, 66, were robbed, allegedly by two 19-year-olds.

Their bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

The family of an elderly Limpopo farmer and his wife was still reeling from shock on Monday as the two alleged killers appeared in the Vuwani Magistrate's Court.

The couple was attacked and burnt beyond recognition at their farmhouse in Levubu, Limpopo.

Family spokesperson Fanie Havinga told News24 the murdered couple's son and daughter were shocked by the extreme violence their parents had endured.

Louis Cloete, 74, and his wife, Ina, 66, were accosted by robbers at their house late on Thursday.

The robbers ransacked the house and took several items, including firearms, and loaded it into the family vehicle. They then set the house on fire.

It is believed the killers tied up the couple before setting their house alight. As a result, the couple was unable to escape, and they were burnt beyond recognition.

Havinga said:

The family is very sad about the incident. It is very shocking that the suspects are young, aged 19 years old, but could go to such an extreme type of violence on the elderly.

"He (Cloete) was born on the farm and grew up there for the whole of his life. It was one of the farms that was sold to land claimants, but it was rented back to the couple," Havinga said.

The two accused, Engetelo Advice Sambo and Mukhethwa Goodman Magoma, both 19, were arrested in Hasani Dakari village in the Malamulele area the day after the murders.

They briefly appeared in court on Monday amid protests by farmers and residents. They face charges of housebreaking, robbery, murder and arson.

The case was postponed to 11 May 2022.

It is alleged that they attempted to flee the scene in the family bakkie, but were disturbed by a passer-by who spotted smoke coming from the farmhouse.

"Apparently, the two were about to leave the premises in the vehicle belonging to the farmer, but were somehow disturbed and fled the scene on foot, leaving behind the vehicle full of [items] belonging to the farmer," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe ordered a 72-hour activation plan.

A task team was assembled, and the members conducted an intensive investigation around Hasani Dakari village. The two were arrested the following day.

The murders came after the double life sentence handed to Zimbabwean Andrea Imbayarwo for the rape and murder of a British lodge owner in Thabazimbi, Limpopo.

Imbayarwo, 32, who was an employee at the lodge, attacked Christine Robinson, 59, and went on the run for six years.

He was sentenced in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane last week.

