Teens arrested after body of UFS medical student found in river

Iavan Pijoos
Wiseman Mthunzi Zwane was found dead in Mpumalanga.
Wiseman Mthunzi Zwane was found dead in Mpumalanga.
  • Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of 26-year-old medical student Wiseman Mthunzi Zwane.
  • Zwane's stabbed body was found in a river in Nhlazatshe on 6 July. 
  • He was a medical student at the University of the Free State. 

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old University of the Free State medical student, Mpumalanga police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said community members discovered the body of Wiseman Mthunzi Zwane in a river in Nhlazatshe on 6 July. He had been stabbed.

Officers followed up on leads and arrested an 18-year-old male on 8 July. In addition, a 17-year-old boy is under police guard in hospital after community members allegedly assaulted him before his arrest.

The 18-year-old male appeared in the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where the matter was postponed to 19 July for a bail application.

"Police cannot rule out the possibility of making more arrests in this matter as the investigation progresses," Mdhluli added.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela commended officers for the speedy arrests.

Manamela said:

A young life was violently cut short by criminals and the nation, as well as the entire world, has been robbed of a young star who could possibly bring solutions to health challenges that we face today.

"Be that as it may, we welcome the arrest of the suspects with the hope that justice will be served for the family of the victim."

Mpumalanga Health MEC Sasekani Manzini said Zwane started studying medicine in Cuba in 2015.

He returned in July 2021 to complete his clinical training at the University of the Free State.

"Another attack and murder of our healthcare worker is a serious concern and a setback to the department and the province. The family and the people of the province have been robbed of a young and talented doctor in the hands of criminals.

"The family has lost a son, the nation lost a healthcare worker and a soldier that was ready to come back to the communities to share his expertise in providing healthcare services," Manzini said.

The MEC added: "We further would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

The university will send out a statement later on Tuesday.

