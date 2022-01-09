Teen's body found in bin on Cape Town street

Police in the Western Cape are investigating a murder after the body of a teenager was found in a bin in Manenberg.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the 19-year-old woman's body was discovered in a bin on Olga Street in the early hours of Sunday.

READ | Mutilated body found dumped in Pretoria dam identified

"Manenberg police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim in the bin. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel," Twigg said.

Police were on the hunt for a suspect said to have fled the scene, said Twigg.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.