29 Oct

Teen's father and boyfriend in court for rape and statutory rape

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A father and boyfriend of his minor daughter have appeared in court facing charges of rape and statutory rape.
  • Their arrest came after the father went looking for the victim and found her at her boyfriend's place.
  • It was later established the father had allegedly repeatedly raped the victim in 2019 and 2020 and threatened her not to tell anyone.

A father and his minor daughter's boyfriend have appeared in the Giyani Magistrate's Court facing charges of rape and statutory rape.

The father, aged 40, and his 15-year-old daughter's boyfriend, aged 25, were both remanded on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspects, who could not be named to protect the identity of the victim, were arrested over the weekend.

"Their arrest comes after the father from a village in Giyani went out to look for the victim after she left her home on Saturday. The father traced his daughter's whereabouts and later found her at her boyfriend's place.

"Immediately after finding his daughter, he took her to the police station to open a case of statutory rape against the boyfriend.

"It was then revealed that the father had allegedly raped his daughter on separate occasions in 2019 and 2020 and had also threatened her not tell anyone," added Ngoepe.

The suspects are expected back in court on 4 November for a formal bail application.

