Teffo arrest opens Meyiwa trial to speculation, says Legal Practice Council

On Thursday, he was arrested in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for allegedly failing to appear in court on a separate matter in which he is the accused.

The LPC said the manner in which Teffo was arrested can be interpreted as intimidation and opens the Meyiwa murder trial to speculation.

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) believes that the manner in which advocate Malesela Teffo was arrested can be interpreted as intimidation and opens the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to speculation.



Teffo is the lawyer for four of the men charged with murdering Meyiwa, who had been Bafana Bafana captain. Teffo was arrested in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

Following a postponement of the murder trial on Thursday, Teffo was arrested by an investigating officer with the help of members of the police's Tactical Response Team, who had been providing security during the trial.

Teffo was handcuffed and taken to the holding cells in full view of the media.

News24 reported that a warrant of arrest was executed after Teffo allegedly failed to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on a separate matter in which he is an accused facing charges of assault and trespassing.

In a statement on Friday, the LPC said it was "shocked and dismayed" by Teffo's arrest.

LPC chairperson Janine Myburgh said:

While the details and facts of the case are yet to be clarified and the SAPS reserves the right to arrest any member of the public, we believe that the arrest being made inside the courtroom while being filmed, can be interpreted as intimidation and opens the current case that advocate Teffo is involved in, to speculation.

"While advocate Teffo may or may not have a case to answer, we believe that the manner of arrest impeded his dignity and compromised the sanctity of the courtroom. The LPC holds a view that the timing and manner of the arrest could have been managed better."

Teffo appeared in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on Friday, where he was granted R10 000 bail after the State did not oppose his release.

Teffo's attorney, Tshepo Timothy Thobane, initially told the court that Teffo was not aware of the court date, which was why he failed to appear.

After consulting with Teffo, he then told the court that Teffo had failed to appear because he had Covid-19 symptoms.

The court noted that neither Teffo nor his attorney informed the court about him being unable to appear due to experiencing Covid-19 symptoms and that Teffo was present in court when the case was postponed on 27 January.





