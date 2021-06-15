34m ago

add bookmark

Tembisa 10: Decuplets' mom came to us looking for her babies - Steve Biko hospital CEO

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Vijaykumar Thelaprolu / EyeEm/Getty Images
  • Steve Biko Academic Hospital says the decuplets known as the Tembisa 10 were not born at the facility.
  • The hospital's CEO says Sithole arrived at the hospital on Saturday looking for the 10 babies. 
  • No one has seen the babies since they were born last week.


Steve Biko Academic Hospital CEO, Dr Mathabo Mathebula, says the hospital is trying to offer support to the Tembisa woman who reportedly gave birth to decuplets.

She said Gosiame Thamara Sithole and her sister showed up at the Pretoria hospital on Saturday, looking for the 10 babies.

READ | Tembisa 10: 'Stressed' father files police statement as 'miracle birth' claims continue to unravel

Sithole told hospital staffers that she had given birth at Louis Pasteur hospital and that the children were later transferred to Steve Biko hospital.

Last week, Pretoria News reported that Sithole gave birth to the 10 babies at an undisclosed hospital. However, both private and public health facilities said they were unaware of such a delivery. 

Louis Pasteur hospital management also denied that the birth took place there, Mathebula said.

She said:

We called Louis Pasteur, and they didn't know anything about it. We also don't have the babies.

She said they allowed Sithole to leave the hospital on Saturday because she was not sick.

She didn't want to be admitted; she just wanted to see and take care of her children.

The hospital agreed that she could come back on Monday, but she didn't return.

She didn't show up, but we are still in contact with her. We want to give her and her children support. We are now looking at her as someone who needs help. We are just not sure what type of help.

On Monday, Pretoria News reported that the babies' father, Teboho Tsotetsi, asked the public to temporarily halt donations for the family until Sithole could be found. 

READ | 'Tembisa 10': Mystery deepens as govt stonewalls on mother, babies' location and condition

He told the publication that he had still not seen the babies and seemed to suggest that Sithole had prevented him from seeing them.

News24 reported last week that Sithole's relatives had opened a missing person's case at the Tembisa South police station on Thursday.

Mathebula said Sithole was still in contact with hospital personnel.

"She is cooperating with the staff. We are just making sure she speaks to only a few people, so she isn't overwhelmed. Let's hope she will come to the hospital."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
steve biko academic hospitalgosiame tamara sitholeteboho tsotetsigautengtembisa 10
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
17% - 602 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
7% - 256 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 2768 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.76
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.35
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.67
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.59
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,865.36
-0.1%
Silver
27.69
-0.6%
Palladium
2,761.41
+0.2%
Platinum
1,160.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
72.86
+0.2%
Top 40
61,301
-0.6%
All Share
67,582
-0.5%
Resource 10
64,687
-1.4%
Industrial 25
88,361
+0.2%
Financial 15
13,618
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo