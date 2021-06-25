'Tembisa 10': Independent Media to appoint external, independent inquiry

An external, independent inquiry into the publishing of the “Tembisa 10” story would be appointed by Independent Media.

This is one of six “immediate actions” the company has put in place to “establish the truth”, executive chairperson Iqbal Surv é announced.

The group’s ombud was also investigating following complaints from its readers.

Independent Media will appoint an external, independent inquiry into the publishing of the story of the “Tembisa 10”.

"All information including video, text and other details in our possession will be made available to the Chairperson of the Inquiry," executive chairperson Iqbal Survé announced on Friday.

This was one of six “immediate actions” the company would undertake “considering the ongoing attacks” on the group and Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi.

The publication reported as fact that Gosiame Sithole gave birth to decuplets on 7 June.

This, however, was denied by authorities, with the health department saying that no hospital, both private and public, had record of this.

Survé in a statement said the measures have been put in place to “establish the truth”.

“Independent Media’s Group Ombud has initiated a probe based on various complaints from readers. The Ombud will establish whether there has been any violation of our Press Code, the ethics related to the publication of the decuplets stories and whether the rights of the Sithole family were violated through the publication of such stories,” he said.

The Editor-in-Chief, Mr Aneez Salie, is in the process of finalising a report for submission to the executive chairperson. This report, compiled in conjunction with Piet Rampedi, will outline the facts behind the story and ascertain whether all the checks and balances were adhered to in terms of our press code.





Furthermore, the company said it would initiate a “separate investigation” into the decuplets story led by its investigations editor.

“His task is to independently verify the facts pertaining to the decuplets story. Piet Rampedi will not be involved in any manner with this investigation.”

Survé said that the company would oppose the litigation announced by the Gauteng provincial government, which said it instructed the State Attorney to sue Rampedi, who authored the story, and his employer.

Its “investigations are ongoing”, Survé added.

Sithole was admitted to Tembisa Hospital on 18 June, and various medical tests were conducted on her to determine her state of health.

Gauteng provincial spokesperson Thabo Masebe said it was established by medical practitioners that Sithole “did not give birth to any babies in recent times” and that she had also not recently been pregnant.

Sithole was meant to be kept at the hospital for 72 hours, but doctors recommended she be kept for an additional seven days for further observation, in accordance with the Mental Health Care Act, Masebe said on Wednesday.