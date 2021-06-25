1h ago

add bookmark

'Tembisa 10': No 'operation' targeting Independent Media in wake of baby story saga - govt

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
GCIS
  • Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni says there is no high-level operation against the Independent Media group.
  • The group's Pretoria News newspaper made headlines last week when it reported that a Gauteng woman had given birth to decuplets.
  • Although editor Piet Rampedi says he stands by his story, medical practitioners established she had never been pregnant.

There's no high-level operation against the Independent Media group and its shareholders, Parliament has heard.

Acting Minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said there's "no operation" to harm the media group.

In a written parliamentary question, IFP Zandile Majozi asked Ntshaveni whether she had been informed of a high-level operation in which "powerful politicians are using state organs to harm Independent Media and its major shareholder, Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, and thereby posing a threat to media freedom.

"The Government Communications Information Sytems (GCIS) is not aware of any operation to harm the Independent Media group and its major shareholder Sekunjalo Investment Holdings. The department is obliged in terms of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa to treat all media fairly," Ntshaveni's response read.

READ | Tembisa 10: Independent Media, Rampedi demand evidence from govt - to prove their own story

Independent Media's Pretoria News made headlines with its report on the so-called Tembisa 10.

The newspaper had reported as fact that Gosiame Sithole gave birth to decuplets on 7 June 2021.

The government subsequently said none of the hospitals in the province - public and private - had any record of such births at its facilities.

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Tembisa 10: Anatomy of fake news

Sithole was admitted to Tembisa Hospital on 18 June 2021, and various medical tests were conducted on her to determine her state of health.

The national Department of Health maintained it had no record of the delivery of decuplets in Gauteng and that the alleged "cover-up" by health authorities was more likely a "journalistic error".

The Gauteng government was planning legal action against Rampedi and Independent Media over the saga.

READ HERE | 'Tembisa 10': Piet Rampedi pens apology to Independent Media staff for baby saga

Medical practitioners also established Sithole had never been pregnant.

She was meant to be kept at the hospital for 72 hours, but doctors recommended she be kept for an additional seven days for further observation, in accordance with the Mental Health Care Act.

Independent Media told News24 in reply to questions that they had received an apology from Rampedi, and that he stood by his story.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
independent mediakhumbudzo ntshavhenitembisa 10media
Lottery
One person bags R242k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to gun control, South Africa needs:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Stricter laws to control gun ownership
27% - 600 votes
To allow citizens to make their own choices
73% - 1585 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
Podcast series: click here to find them all

4h ago

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
view
Rand - Dollar
14.11
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.61
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.85
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,780.58
+0.3%
Silver
26.06
+0.5%
Palladium
2,642.41
-0.2%
Platinum
1,111.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
75.56
+0.5%
Top 40
60,140
-0.1%
All Share
66,216
-0.1%
Resource 10
64,062
+0.6%
Industrial 25
86,395
-0.8%
Financial 15
13,080
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

13h ago

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun 2021

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo