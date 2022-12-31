12m ago

Tembisa 10: Public Protector finds claims mom gave birth to decuplets 'unsubstantiated'

Acting Public Protector, advocate Kholeka Gcaleka.
PHOTO: Jan Gerber/News24
  • Acting Public Protector  Kholeka Gcaleka found that Gosiame Sithole's claims that she gave birth to decuplets in June last year were unsubstantiated. 
  • Gcaleka released a detailed 57-page report following a complaint made by Teboho Tsotetsi, who was said to be the father of the decuplets known as the "Tembisa 10". 
  • Gcaleka said there were several factual contradictions regarding where Sithole allegedly gave birth to the decuplets.

The Public Protector has found no evidence that supports claims made by a Tembisa mother that she had given birth to 10 children in June last year.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka released a detailed 57-page report following a complaint made by Teboho Tsotetsi, who was said to be the father of the so-called "Tembisa 10". 

Gcaleka was tasked with investigating allegations of maladministration and improper conduct by the Gauteng Department of Health, Social Development, the South African Police Service, the City of Ekurhuleni, and the Gauteng provincial government.

She reviewed numerous affidavits, letters and reports from the officials and units involved.

Gcaleka found that based on the medical evidence in her possession, Gosiame Sithole was neither pregnant nor did she deliver decuplets as alleged.

"Sithole was never admitted at Steve Biko Hospital for delivery of decuplets during 2021 as alleged, but only in 2014 for the delivery of her twins; The details of Ms Sithole do not appear on the Nominal Admission Register and the Medico Report of Steve Biko Hospital; It is not clear precisely where Ms Sithole further alleged that she gave birth to decuplets at Steve Biko Hospital, Sunninghill Hospital and Mediclinic Medforum Hospital, which all facilities disputed," the report said. 

Gcaleka said the investigation team could not find evidence to show that the Steve Biko Hospital violated any aspect of Sithole being treated in an unprofessional or unethical manner. 

"The hospitals in which Ms Sithole alleged to have received prenatal care or where she claims to have delivered the babies have confirmed that according to their records, she was not admitted at any of their facilities."

Pretoria News initially reported that Sithole gave birth to 10 babies.

But the Gauteng government and several other private hospitals said there was no evidence of the birth.

An independent, external investigation later found that Pretoria News Editor, Piet Rampedi, was "reckless" in publishing the story that Sithole had given birth, finding that he had breached Independent Media's code of conduct.


Despite this, the company continued with claims that the alleged babies were trafficked in an elaborate scheme, which included state institutions, nurses, doctors and other health officials.

Gcaleka said the media articles reported that Sithole's children subsequently disappeared and that such stories created negative perceptions of the general public about the Gauteng health facilities and the Gauteng provincial government. 

"The allegation that Ms Sithole gave birth to decuplets on 07 June 2021 at Steve Biko Hospital and that she was refused access to her babies is unsubstantiated."

Gcaleka added evidence in the form of statements made by Sithole to illustrate several factual contradictions regarding where she allegedly gave birth to the decuplets, as she mentioned that the delivery of her children occurred at Steve Biko, Sunninghill and Mediclinic Medforum Hospitals.

All the hospitals denied her admission to their facilities during this period. 

Gcaleka thus found none of the allegations of maladministration and improper conduct against the parties mentioned could be substantiated.

"The Public Protector considers this matter finalised and cannot take it further. Should any party wish to challenge this decision, they are at liberty to explore legal remedies at their disposal."

public protectorgosiame sitholekholeka gcalekawestern capecape town
