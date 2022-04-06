14m ago

Tembisa 10: Sanef 'appalled' report was shortlisted for global award

Compiled by Canny Maphanga
The Tembisa 10 story has been nominated for an award.
Vijaykumar Thelaprolu / EyeEm/Getty Images
  • SANEF is appalled that a story on the Tembisa 10 has been shortlisted for a global award.
  • The story, which has been refuted by several stakeholders, first made headlines in June last year.
  • SANEF is calling on the INMA to reconsider its stance.

The SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) says it is appalled at the retention of a "false report" about the Tembisa 10 as a shortlisted piece of journalism for the upcoming Global Media Awards.

The infamous Tembisa 10 made headlines in June last year after editor Piet Rampedi wrote a story in the Pretoria News that claimed a South African woman had broken a world record by "giving birth to 10 babies".

The story took a shocking twist when it was later refuted by various government departments, hospitals, and social workers.

"This story - first published by Independent Media's Pretoria News last year - is entered under the category 'Best Use of Social Media' in the International News Media Awards [INMA].

"Sanef has written to the INMA to express its concern, but despite this - the video series remains one of the nominees. We also find it entirely unsatisfactory that in its response, the INMA says the judges were 'judging the quality of the social media campaign - not the story itself'," said a statement on Wednesday.

READ | 'Tembisa 10': Mother breaks silence, says she will not be forced to reveal where babies are

It added the INMA also stated it was "not in a position to reverse their jury's decision to shortlist the social media campaign, given the information at their disposal during the judging process in February 2022, the additional context surrounding the story will be weighed in the ongoing process to select winners which will be announced by INMA in June 2022".

This response, however, was not satisfactory for the non-profit organisation (NPO), which believed the shortlisting of the Tembisa 10 legitimised a campaign that had proven to be "ludicrous" and "an embarrassment to South African journalism".

"Unfortunately, the embarrassment continues as the same newspaper group, a paying member of INMA, continues to publish more stories that seek to purport the legitimacy of the decuplets' so-called birth.

"It is important to note that the 10 babies are still to be seen, and no proof has ever been provided that they do, in fact, exist.

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Tembisa 10: Anatomy of fake news

"This report has no basis in truth, is factually inaccurate, and contributes to the spread of disinformation, deliberately misleading audiences," Sanef said.

It called on the INMA to reconsider its stance as the legitimacy of the story had been called into question, and it had been condemned by the Gauteng government and medical fraternity at large.

"Ethical journalism and building public trust are the cornerstones of good journalistic practices - yet this piece majestically fails at both.

"We urgently call on the INMA, as a business associated with reputable publishers worldwide, to immediately remove the shortlisting of this piece from this category, further noting how Independent Media's own internal ombudsman, in a ruling dated 5 July 2021, flagged the initial story as having 'failed to pass the basic principles of journalism' and amounted to a 'hoax'," Sanef said.

independent mediasanefmedia
