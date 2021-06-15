37m ago

add bookmark

Tembisa 10: 'Stressed' father files police statement as 'miracle birth' claims continue to unravel

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Teboho Tsotetsi.
Teboho Tsotetsi.
@AdvDali_Mpofu, Twitter
  • Teboho Tsotetsi, the father of the so-called Tembisa 10 decuplets, says he is stressed. 
  • He has reportedly filed a statement with the police. 
  • According to reports, Tsotetsi has also asked people to stop making donations.

The father of the infamous, but mysterious, decuplets known as the Tembisa 10, is "stressed and putting his things together".

This comes after Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi seemed to backtrack from earlier reports that Tsotetsi's "wife", Gosiame Sithole, had given birth to "10 babies". 

News24 reached out to Tsotetsi on Monday evening, following a report in the newspaper that called for donations to the family to be halted. It was also reported that he had made a statement to the police in support of a missing person's inquiry. 

"Ahh Baba! Unfortunately, I cannot say anything at this stage, my brother," were the first words the father said over the phone.

But Tsotetsi seemed distracted during the telephone conversation and struggled to construct a full sentence when he was asked about the latest developments with Sithole and their children.

READ | 'Tembisa 10': Mystery deepens as govt stonewalls on mother, babies' location and condition

He also couldn't reply to questions about the statement he had reportedly made to police, and reiterated the comment he gave when the news of the birth broke - that full details would be in the Pretoria News. 

After persistent questions, which Tsotetsi was also reluctant to answer, he eventually confirmed that he had filed a statement with the police, but would neither give any details, nor his reasons for giving the statement.

News24 could not reach Rampedi. He not only broke the story, but relatives referred to him as the Tsotetsi family spokesperson last week.

Sithole's family told News24 last week that a missing person's case had been opened at the Tembisa South police station.

But the Gauteng Department of Social Development was quick to release a statement later, saying that Sithole was not missing and had contacted its officials. It would not conduct further interviews until it was ready to do so.

ALSO READ | 'He ordered me not to speak' - Teboho Tsotetsi's wife speaks of heartache over 'Tembisa 10'

News24 also reached out to Tembisa police spokesperson Manyadza Ralidhivha who had no knowledge of the statement. 

Police declined to comment on the missing person's case, saying they could not verify the matter without a case number. This, despite the high-profile nature of the case.

According to the Pretoria News report, Tsotetsi told police he was concerned about Sithole's whereabouts and her safety. He claimed that she told him he was not allowed to see the babies because of Covid-19 regulations.

In addition, Tsotetsi also reportedly said in the statement that he had received a WhatsApp message from Sithole last week in which she told him she was at Mediclinic Medforum hospital. 

ALSO READ | 'Tembisa 10' mom: Family wants to know where her triplets are

The publication also reported that Sithole told him she had been moved to Steve Biko Academic Hospital last Friday.

But it quoted Tsotetsi saying that a lawyer told him he would be arrested if he went to see the children because, as the one who had seen them last, he was a suspect.

Mediclinic told News24 on Monday evening that it was still not aware of the birth of "10 babies" at its facilities, and last week, the group distanced itself from the obstetric care of Sithole and the decuplets.

Donations

When Pretoria News broke the story last week, it included a call for donations and bank account details were published, along with addresses for donation drop-offs.

The addresses included the offices of Independent Media (which owns Pretoria News), Pretoria News' own offices in Pretoria, and the Lesedi 7 Group in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg.

Less than 72 hours after his partner was said to have given birth, Tsotetsi and Rampedi travelled to Cape Town, where they met Independent Media chairperson Iqbal Survé.

The businessman made a commitment to give the couple R1 million over a period of time.

It's unclear how much money has been raised to date, or which donations have been received.

Search for the triplets

On Monday, News24 also published that the family of Sithole's former lover questioned the whereabouts of triplets she given birth to prematurely in July 2018. 

According to Sipho Mzolo, Sithole was one of his tenants when she met and fell in love with his cousin, Sifiso. Mzolo described Sithole as a "troublemaker" and said he had to get rid of her. 

"When she left, she was pregnant with triplets from my cousin. She went to Steve Biko [Academic Hospital] to give birth and I went to go and see the babies. She refused to let Sifiso see the children," Mzolo said. 

It is alleged that Sithole also refused to give Mzolo's family access to the children after her discharge from hospital.

Last week, Tsotetsi's wife Sibongile Gxekwa told News24 that she was heartbroken when she discovered that her husband had had an affair with Sithole.

She said his family turned against her when they found out "his girlfriend" was pregnant.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iolgautengtembisa 10media
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
17% - 557 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
7% - 221 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 2445 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.72
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.37
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.66
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.57
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,866.20
0.0%
Silver
27.71
-0.5%
Palladium
2,755.92
-0.0%
Platinum
1,164.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
72.86
+0.2%
Top 40
61,602
-0.1%
All Share
67,906
-0.1%
Resource 10
65,356
-0.4%
Industrial 25
88,339
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,730
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun 2021

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo