Tembisa Hospital back in spotlight after video surfaces of shocking conditions in casualty ward

The embattled Tembisa Hospital is back in the spotlight again.

A shocking video has surfaced, which depicts patients lying in a filthy, unkempt ward.

The video has gone viral on social media.

A shocking video, which exposes the dire state of the casualty ward at Tembisa Hospital, has emerged.

In the video, a man can be heard saying: "This is not on. I am here at Tembisa Hospital. Look how our people are being stored. You can't stay or sleep in such place (sic)."

Patients can be seen in beds, with no linen, while another frail-looking patient, scantily clad, is sleeping on the floor, with just a small blanket.

Nearby, another patient was being fed by a man, who the author claimed was related to the patient.

Rubbish and filth are scattered on the floor, while broken, empty and unkempt beds, chairs and wheelchairs can be seen.

The narrator continues: "There is no doctor. There is no one here. Let us try something as a community. Councillors, mayor, MECs and health department, let us come here and see what is going on at Tembisa Hospital.

"This is not on. This must go to the government (sic)."

The Gauteng health department confirmed the video was taken at its casualty ward on Thursday.

"The Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit was full of patients when the video was taken. To ease the pressure, the overflow area was used to decongest casualty," said the department's spokesperson, Motaletale Modiba.

Modiba said the patients in the video were healthcare users, who were moved back to the casualty ward as soon as beds were available.

"The hospital is currently in the process of completing an admission ward, which will be used to decongest the casualty ward," Modiba said.

"It should be noted that the demand for service at Tembisa Hospital far outstrips its capacity. It is the only hospital in the north of Ekurhuleni. The facility does not turn away any patients, even when full."

Modiba said the department welcomed the announcement made this week by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, that the provincial executive council had resolved that a replacement for the Kempton Park Hospital would be built to reduce the load on Tembisa.

MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said 17 psychiatric patients were admitted to the hospital.

"There was no space to accommodate them (at the time). There were no specialised doctors to attend to them. After observation, we were able to admit them. While they were in the waiting area, a relative of one of the patients took that video. We had to come to the hospital quickly.

"We have brought another team of doctors to check on the patients. They will be going to psychiatric wards, where we have enough wards. We have arranged two wards for them," she said.

The MEC warned people from distributing such videos.

"We don't want to do it to Tembisa Hospital only. Please tell us when you see problems. Please don't send them to social media. Send them to us, as authorities, to address the issue.

"… we encourage citizens to take mental health seriously," Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

Crime operation

The video came days after the Hawks pounced, combing offices and leaving with piles of documents, after a series of News24 articles exposed corruption at the hospital.

Some workers welcomed the Hawks operation, hoping those who had looted funds would be arrested.

An employee said:

I have been praying for this day to come. I have been telling my children that the day for those who are looting our workplace is coming. Everyone here knows about the corruption that is happening. It has been taking place unabated. They thought they were above the law.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said they were probing irregular contracts amounting to R850 million.

"A search and seizure operation was conducted by the Gauteng Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation based on information received of irregular contracts awarded by Supply Chain Management at Tembisa Hospital to 217 service providers. The search and seizure operation emanated from an inquiry into allegations of fraud and corruption at the hospital.

"The investigation team is to seize all relevant materials, including documents and electronic gadgets that are deemed important in the investigation's progress," said Mogale.