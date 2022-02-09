21m ago

add bookmark

Tembisa Hospital closes its doors after deadly parking lot shooting

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunjana
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tembisa Hospital. (Photo by Gallo images/OJ Koloti)
Tembisa Hospital. (Photo by Gallo images/OJ Koloti)

Tembisa Hospital was shut down temporarily after a police officer allegedly murdered his nursing assistant partner in the parking lot and turned the gun on himself.

The officer survived and is in critical condition.

Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said information at the department's disposal was that the 30-year-old officer entered the hospital premises at around 08:00 in his state vehicle and the vehicle's blue lights were on.

He said: 

He parked at the accident and emergency department's parking lot. The man then called his 30-year-old partner who was on duty at the time to come to the parking lot. Upon [her] arrival, the police officer opened fire on the enrolled nursing assistant and turned the gun on himself.

"Given the tragic incident, the Tembisa Hospital is currently not in a position to receive the public [at] the facility and is diverting calls to nearby facilities. This will allow the police to work on the scene of the incident and for the debriefing and counselling of both staff and patients."

"The motive of the [incident] is unclear and the department has released a statement [on] the tragic incident that has left both staff and patients shocked."

According to Modiba, admitted patients will continue to receive care and the public will be notified when the facility reopens later in the day.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tembisagautengshooting
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you keep your DStv subscription with the price hike?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it's too expensive
41% - 1138 votes
Yes, but only for sport
17% - 475 votes
I don't have DStv and prefer pay for streaming services
43% - 1195 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.36
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.84
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.55
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,827.54
+0.1%
Silver
23.25
+0.3%
Palladium
2,244.48
-0.1%
Platinum
1,036.86
+0.1%
Brent Crude
90.78
-2.1%
Top 40
69,950
+0.6%
All Share
76,475
+0.5%
Resource 10
77,597
-0.3%
Industrial 25
94,890
+1.8%
Financial 15
15,701
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo