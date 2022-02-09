Tembisa Hospital closes its doors after deadly parking lot shooting

Tembisa Hospital was shut down temporarily after a police officer allegedly murdered his nursing assistant partner in the parking lot and turned the gun on himself.

The officer survived and is in critical condition.

Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said information at the department's disposal was that the 30-year-old officer entered the hospital premises at around 08:00 in his state vehicle and the vehicle's blue lights were on.

He said:

He parked at the accident and emergency department's parking lot. The man then called his 30-year-old partner who was on duty at the time to come to the parking lot. Upon [her] arrival, the police officer opened fire on the enrolled nursing assistant and turned the gun on himself.

"Given the tragic incident, the Tembisa Hospital is currently not in a position to receive the public [at] the facility and is diverting calls to nearby facilities. This will allow the police to work on the scene of the incident and for the debriefing and counselling of both staff and patients."



"The motive of the [incident] is unclear and the department has released a statement [on] the tragic incident that has left both staff and patients shocked."

According to Modiba, admitted patients will continue to receive care and the public will be notified when the facility reopens later in the day.

