Tembisa Hospital has discharged its last two Covid-19 patients

Tembisa Hospital discharged its last two Covid-19 patients over the weekend.

The hospital admitted its first Covid-19 patient on 25 March 2020.

At the height of the third wave of infections, the hospital admitted 252 patients.

Hospital chief executive Dr Ashley Mthunzi says staff are elated about the development.

"We've got zero Covid-19 cases. It shows that the non-pharmaceutical interventions … as well as the vaccine - have gotten us where we are. With more consciousness and education, the public is more aware of the risks associated with the spread of Covid-19."

The hospital admitted its first Covid-19 patient on 25 March last year. To accommodate Covid-19 patients, it repurposed two orthopaedic wards and a surgery ward.

Mthunzi said this was a big feat for the hospital.

"Tembisa is situated in one of the fastest-growing areas in Gauteng. For Tembisa to experience this, it has to say something about how we are moving as a country and as a province."

"Without any doubt, the vaccine helped."

Reflecting on the hospital's Covid-19 experience, Mthunzi said the third wave of infections hit the hospital the hardest.

"At the height, we saw 252 patients who were admitted. Forty percent of those patients demanded active oxygen, meaning they needed intervention at the highest level. Sixty percent of all patients were on oxygen, and they could recover after a few days. As soon as we discharged [one patient], we would admit [another one]. It was a revolving door of sorts.

"We are now are seeing zero infections. It tells me something about the war against Covid-19 - that we are close to realising victory. The vaccine contributed positively because it reduces the risk of hospitalisation."

Mthunzi says the hospital is on high alert to see what impact municipal election rallies will have on case numbers in the next few weeks.

But for now, the hospital will now concentrate on backlogs after resources were diverted to Covid-19.

Elective surgeries … like the replacement of hips, knees and ankles, took a backs seat because they are not emergencies. Surgical electives had to be shelved. Cataracts is one that had to be shelved as well. Now that we have zero infections, we ... have to concentrate on backlogs.





In preparation for a fourth wave, the hospital is preparing to build a 300-bed ward for Covid-19 patients.

"We are replacing tents with a prefab structure, and that will restore dignity for our patients. We are on guard to make sure there is availability of medication and ventilators. We are ready for the fourth wave."