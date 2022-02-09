1h ago

Tembisa Hospital shooting: Denosa wants health dept to bar cops from entering hospitals with guns

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunjana
Tambisa Hospital.
Tambisa Hospital.
Gallo images/OJ Koloti
  • Denosa has condemned the fatal shooting of a nurse, allegedly by her boyfriend, at Tembisa Hospital.
  • The nurses union wants the department to take steps to prevent such cases from happening again.
  • Denosa is challenging the law that allows police officers to enter health facilities with guns.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) wants the health department to challenge and reconsider the law that allows police officials to enter health premises with their guns, unless the situation is of an extraordinary nature.

This comes after a 30-year-old assistant nurse was shot dead by her police officer boyfriend at Tembisa Hospital on Wednesday.

According to the Gauteng Department of Health, the 30-year-old police officer entered the hospital with a state vehicle and called his partner to the parking lot, where he shot her before turning the gun on himself. He survived and is said to be in a critical condition.

READ | Tembisa Hospital closes doors after deadly parking lot shooting

Denosa called on law enforcement agencies to ensure the police officer is placed behind bars for "abusing his power".

Denosa's Gauteng chairperson Simphiwe Gada said police should only need to carry their guns when escorting dangerous people inside health facilities.

"This incident has highlighted the need to reconsider allowing officers of the law to enter facilities with guns, and the need to have gun storage in healthcare facilities by security, unless they are escorting a dangerous patient or a convict.

"Denosa is thankful that the facility is already organising counselling for the staff members and patients who witnessed this unfortunate and regrettable incident," Gada said. 

The organisation's provincial leaders and staff visited the hospital in a show of solidarity with the affected staff members and patients.

Gauteng DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom said the incident was one more example of South Africa's violent society, where people are mercilessly attacked, even in hospitals and schools.

"This latest incident also highlights the scourge of gender-based violence, with the added twist that it is perpetrated by a police officer who should be upholding the law not breaking it," he said.

