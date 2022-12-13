Tembisa Hospital: SIU probe identifies over R1bn in payments to 'syndicates'

An investigation conducted by the SIU has confirmed allegations of maladministration and possible fraud at Tembisa Hospital.

The investigation also confirmed that possible fraudulent payments were made as it relates to the fraudulent suppliers.

A News24 investigation examined more than 60 000 e-mails and the contents of Gauteng health department whistle-blower Babita Deokaran's cellphone.

A probe conducted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has confirmed allegations of maladministration and possible fraud and corruption related to the supply chain management process at Tembisa Hospital.

The SIU identified payments worth more than R1 billion to "syndicates" of businesspeople who operated an array of companies trading with the hospital.

This was revealed by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi at a media briefing in Midrand on Tuesday afternoon.

A News24 investigation, Silenced, which spanned more than a year, examined more than 60 000 e-mails and the contents of Gauteng health department whistle-blower Babita Deokaran's cellphone to reveal the details of what was her final graft investigation.

Deokaran, who was assassinated, had tried to stop R100 million in "possibly fraudulent" payments and had flagged other transactions valued at R850 million out of the hospital.

Three weeks before Deokaran was assassinated outside her home, she reported the anomalous spending to suspended department CFO Lerato Madyo and called for a forensic investigation.

"The investigation confirmed that fraudulent suppliers and/or service providers conducting business with GDOH [Gauteng Department of Health] at Tembisa Hospital and that possible fraudulent payments were made as it relates to the fraudulent suppliers and/or service providers," Panyaza said.

Special report | Why Babita Deokaran was murdered

In its investigation, the SIU found numerous irregularities concerning the bid documents provided to the hospital by successful and unsuccessful bidders.



According to the report, those irregularities should have led to the bidder's disqualification.

Gallo Images Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

It also stated the irregular appointment of service providers had caused the department to suffer irregular expenditure.



The SIU also found Dr Ashley Mthunzi, the hospital's acting CEO at the time of the irregular procurements, was responsible for "authorising purchase order request forms which led to the irregular appointment of 13 service providers. The finding is based on the 27 payment documents received and analysed by the SIU".

Lesufi said the SIU would motivate a proclamation based on the findings of possible syndicate activity, corruption, fraud, and the irregular appointment of service providers.

"We are doing this to honour her [Deokaran] legacy," he added.



